Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Morning Bop: Get Your Grind On With Grimes

Your daily report on the latest music news

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Wednesday's #MorningBop is "Oblivion" by Grimes because we are halfway through the week and this year is nearly over once and for all.

While you crank that up, here are four trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. The new Fenty Beauty lipsticks are finally out now

    Now you can shine bright like Rihanna in 14 different hues!

  2. Trippie Redd taps Swae Lee for "TR666"

    The Ohio-based rapper dropped a fresh Scott Storch-produced track.

  3. Major Lazer shares "Go Dung" featuring Kes

    If anyone asks, I'm on vacation until further notice.

  4. Lil Pump returns with "Designer"

    This Zaytoven-produced track will not disappoint OG fans.