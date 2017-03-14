Morning Bop: Get Your Grind On With Grimes

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Wednesday's #MorningBop is "Oblivion" by Grimes because we are halfway through the week and this year is nearly over once and for all.
While you crank that up, here are four trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
The new Fenty Beauty lipsticks are finally out now
#MATTEMOISELLE is HERE 🙌🏿 We got a color for every mood.... get all 14 lip shades now at @fentybeauty https://t.co/Gr3OPNUbFC @sephora @harveynichols and #SephorainJCP today!! 💋 pic.twitter.com/SEZ6nxRBss— Rihanna (@rihanna) December 26, 2017
Now you can shine bright like Rihanna in 14 different hues!
Trippie Redd taps Swae Lee for "TR666"
The Ohio-based rapper dropped a fresh Scott Storch-produced track.
Major Lazer shares "Go Dung" featuring Kes
If anyone asks, I'm on vacation until further notice.
Lil Pump returns with "Designer"
This Zaytoven-produced track will not disappoint OG fans.