Morning Bop: Younha Will Instantly Brighten Your Day

Your daily report on the latest music news

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Thursday's #MorningBop is "Parade" by Younha because this BTS-approved singer will cheer you up with this delightful tune.

While you crank that up, here are six trending news stories to keep tabs on today: