Morning Bop: Younha Will Instantly Brighten Your Day

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Thursday's #MorningBop is "Parade" by Younha because this BTS-approved singer will cheer you up with this delightful tune.
While you crank that up, here are six trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Metro Boomin & MadeInTYO tease their joint album
"MadeInBoomin" is the first taste of the pair's long-awaited collaborative project.
Barack Obama casually recruited Chance The Rapper & Steph Curry in his new PSA
No big deal!!!
Rihanna demands an end to gun violence
The call for action was a response to the tragic death of her cousin, Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne.
Solange cancels Afro Punk performance due to health issues
Wrote, deleted and re wrote this like 5 times... Still not sure what exactly or how much I want to share... However it’s so important to me for the people in South Africa, a place that has tremendous meaning to me and that has given me SO SO MUCH, to know why I won’t be performing at Afro Punk this NYE. The past five months I have been quietly treating, and working through an Autonomic Disorder. It been a journey that hasn’t been easy on me... Sometimes I feel cool, and other times not so cool at all. It’s a complicated diagnoses , and I’m still learning so much myself, but right now, my doctors are not clearing me for such an extended lengthy flight, and doing a rigorous show right after. I can’t put into words how saddened and sorry I am that I am unable to perform for you guys this NYE, there is simply no other place I wanted to be than there with my family to bring in 2018 with you.......but I give you my ABSOLUTE WORD I will come back with AfroPunk and deliver this performance.....as it is so extremely important to me to connect with the people who have so closely inspired me in so many ways. I can’t thank Afro Punk enough for their support, and to all of the other festivals this past summer/fall who have known about my health, kept it confidential, and gone out of their way to make me feel supported while doing these shows. As a part of the self care that I’ve tried to encourage this past year, it needs to start with myself, and I’m looking forward to doing a better job of this 2018. This past year has been one of the most fulfilling of my life... Performing this record and experiencing the energy exchange with you guys has been astounding, and I’m so excited about continuing to do the work I feel so absolutely humbled and appreciative to be doing next year. It gives me life.
Solo announced that she has been diagnosed with autonomic disorder.
Jhene Aiko has launched the WAYS Foundation
@zachiam ,what an amazing big brother you are! If it weren’t for you we wouldnt have known Lily’s story. thank you for your bravery during this difficult time. and thank you Lily for brightening up me and my families hearts ❤️ We love you Lily and the Olive Family! you are in our thoughts and prayers always! #WhyArentYouSmiling #WAYS #WAYFoundation @ways_foundation
Billboard reports that the R&B singer has started a foundation to "instill hope into the lives of those who desperately need help" following her the loss of her brother to cancer.
King Combs is "Feeling Savage" on his new track
Diddy's son strikes again on his latest single featuring Smooky MarGielaa.