Morning Bop: Make The Most Of Today With JONES

Your daily report on the latest music news

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Friday's #MorningBop is "Something Bout Our Love" by JONES because it's a retro bop.

While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. pnkblnkt shares "Over You" featuring Inas

    Ending relationships is hard to do so keep it cozy, folks!

  2. JAY-Z's visual for "Family Feud" is on the way

    Make way for the Carters!!!

  3. CupcakKe has revealed the official tracklist for Ephorize

    The album drops on January 5, 2018.

  4. Pose to debut on FX in summer 2018

    According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan Murphy's latest television series is dance musical drama that focuses on LGBT ball culture during the '80s. So far, the cast includes Evan Peters, Kate Mara, and James Van Der Beek amongst a large number of transgender actors.

  5. Bladee drops Working On Dying

    Listen to the Swedish rapper's brand-new mixtape featuring Yung Lean, Black Kray, ECCO2K and more.