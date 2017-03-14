12 Artists To Keep Your Eyes (And Ears) On In 2018

2017 was bursting with big releases from major artists, but even more breakouts are slated to have their moment in 2018. We picked 12 artists on the rise that we're most excited about going into the new year. Get all the details from the list below.
PRETTYMUCH
Mark my words, 2018 is the year of PRETTYMUCH. Having only been formed by Simon Cowell in 2016, the band has become a literal force. Their harmonies are tight, their dance moves are sick, and they bring an incredible amount of design and creativity to their music videos. PRETTYMUCH released one bop after another in 2017 with “Would You Mind,” “Teacher,” “Open Arms,” and “No More” (featuring French Montana) — and if their singles this past year are any inclination of whats to come, PRETTYMUCH is going to have one long career.- Kristen Maldonado
Camila Cabello
Even before departing Fifth Harmony, taking big leaps on collaborations like “I Know What You Did Last Summer” with Shawn Mendes and “Bad Things” with Machine Gun Kelly, Camila Cabello showed major potential for a solo career. Her first solo singles “Crying In The Club” and “Havana” (which peaked at #2 on Billboard's Hot 100) prove she’s ready to take things to the next level. Look out for her first solo album Camila debuting on January 12, 2018.- Kristen Maldonado
Billie Eilish
At the age of 16, this pop star on the rise is carefully preparing for a full-on takeover. Her debut EP dont smile at me left listeners shook to the core and she's already sold-out her 2018 headlining tour. I can't even imagine what else she has in store for us. - Sydney Gore
Terror Jr
All year long, Terror Jr has painted the town purple with their catalogue of bops, but I feel like they're going to do even more damage in 2018. Toward the end of the year, the trio embarked on its first headlining tour which sold out EVERYWHERE, a sign that they're stable on the fast track to success. Beware of the grapes!- Sydney Gore
Gus Dapperton
Gus Dapperton is a soft boy’s dream, sounding like a peppier Mac DeMarco and looking like Ziggy-era Bowie with a bowl cut. His best cuts--“I’m Just Snacking” and “Prune, You Talk Funny”-—have a doo-wop bedrock buoyed by gauzy harmonies and melodies, but Dapperton’s vocal talents help his yearnings reach a more visceral plane. Ultimately, he’s as wholesome as a midcentury prom night, but it’s hard to listen to Dapperton and not feel that there’s something greater in store for this growing star. - Gus Turner
Cardi B
Cardi B has to have one of the most anticipated hip-hop albums of 2018. She made waves this year with her break out hit “Bodak Yellow” and has kept the magic flowing with features on “MotorSport” and “No Limit.” Combine her natural musical talent with her larger than life personality and Cardi B can’t be stopped. The pressure to live up to the success of “Bodak Yellow” is definitely on, but Cardi B got this!- Kristen Maldonado
Selena Gomez
From executive producing Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why to her kidney transplant to reuniting with Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez had a WILD 2017. All the while she’s continued to work on her music and released a few new singles with “It Ain’t Me,” “Bad Liar,” “Fetish,” and “Wolves,” but we haven’t had a new Gomez album since Revival in 2015. She’s already teased that a new album is coming in 2018 and with so much going on in her life it’s a no-brainer that she has a lot of potential material to bring to the table.- Kristen Maldonado
Ravyn Lenae
Ever since I saw Ravyn blew me away at Pigeons & Planes' No Ceilings showcase back in 2016, I knew that I was witnessing the early stages of a real R&B star emerging. She's only 18 years old, but she is so sure of the path that she's destined to pave and I admire her vision. Ravyn's latest single "Sticky" is easy on the ears and thankfully there's even more to come because her next project has Steve Lacy's fingerprints all over. - Sydney Gore
SOPHIE
SOPHIE has been around for quite some time, but it's definitely felt more like a slow build up for something gigantic. Though her latest singles "It's OK To Cry" and "Ponyboy" seem like they're from different worlds, they actually represent two ends on the same pole. It's SOPHIE's world and we're so lucky to be living in it. 2018 is going to be her year, I can feel it in my bones. - Sydney Gore
Porches
Let the record show that it has taken me a very long time to get into one of Aaron Maine's musical projects, but now that I'm here I won't be getting out anytime soon. I felt deeply moved by "Country," the lead single on his forthcoming album The House and the next track "Find Me" also hit me hard with the feels. I look forward to seeing what else Porches brings to the table next year with the release this next record. - Sydney Gore
Jorja Smith
Obviously, Drake has good taste because he had the common sense to feature this English singer-songwriter on More Life. Real fans have been rocking with her since 2016 when she broke out with "Where Did I Go?" though. Last year, Jorja put out a handful of singles including the Preditah-assisted track "On My Mind." (The cast of BBC Three's hit comedy People Just Do Nothing even starred in the accompanying music video, no big deal.) Kali Uchis also tapped her for the sultry song "Tyrant," talk about a dream collab! Something tells me that 2018 is going to be even better for Jorja as she embarks on a North American headlining tour. - Sydney Gore
Calpurnia
Finn Wolfhard's band hasn't released any original music, but they're already signed on one of the best indie labels out there which can only mean one thing—they've got potential to be HUGE. The band will be making their live debut next week at Rough Trade in Brooklyn, New York, no surprise that it immediately sold out. - Sydney Gore