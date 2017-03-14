12 Artists To Keep Your Eyes (And Ears) On In 2018

Jorja Smith

Obviously, Drake has good taste because he had the common sense to feature this English singer-songwriter on More Life. Real fans have been rocking with her since 2016 when she broke out with "Where Did I Go?" though. Last year, Jorja put out a handful of singles including the Preditah-assisted track "On My Mind." (The cast of BBC Three's hit comedy People Just Do Nothing even starred in the accompanying music video, no big deal.) Kali Uchis also tapped her for the sultry song "Tyrant," talk about a dream collab! Something tells me that 2018 is going to be even better for Jorja as she embarks on a North American headlining tour. - Sydney Gore