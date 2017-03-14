Kesha's Holiday Message Is Exactly What You Need to Read

Getty Images

Kesha has seen her share of rough moments, but the singer-songwriter has staged a comeback year for the ages. Despite being embroiled in a legal battle with Dr. Luke since 2014 after alleging sexual assault, Kesha has fueled her struggle into her music, with new album Rainbow debuting at #1 on the Billboard 200 to rave reviews. The record even earned her very first Grammy nomination!

Kesha knows a thing or two about getting through tough times, being open about her struggles with depression and anxiety. This holiday season, she posted a passage to her fans on Twitter that is a must-read for anyone going through it.

"In so many ways, the holidays can throw you off your game — and that can shake you," she notes. "When you have a routine, it’s easier to manage whatever mental struggles you may be faced with, and when that routine is broken, it can trigger things you may not be ready to face... Around the holidays, I often feel like I’m supposed to be everywhere, with everyone — all with the added guilt that it’s the season of giving. To fight this, I’ve developed a mantra: It’s not selfish to take time for yourself."

"Take a walk in nature," she continues. "Talk to a friend you trust or a therapist. Sit out one of the holiday gatherings in favor of some personal time. Just do whatever helps you calm down and gives you a break from the stress... It’s not your responsibility to try to make the whole world happy."

Read Kesha's entire thread here.