THEY. Turns Charli XCX's "Boys" Into A Sexy Slow Jam

Photo courtesy of THEY.

THEY. recently whipped up a fresh remix of Charli XCX's "Boys" that is sizzling with all sorts of spicy flavors, new cover art included. I'm still obsessed with the original song, but I am LIVING for this re-worked version that shifts the focus to Charli's intentions and desires.

"I know that a girl like you ain't got no rules," Drew lustfully sings. "I know girls like you they like to pick and choose/ I know what you tryna do."

In case you're not familiar with Dante and Drew, they're one of those power producer/singer duos that makes alt-R&B tunes. Earlier this year, THEY. dropped their debut album Nü Religion: Hyena via Mind of a Genius. If this remix seems random, you obviously weren't paying attention when "Boys" initially came out. Drew and Dante were actually featured in Charli's music video for the single—you can catch them at the 1:39 mark.

I have no clue how they all linked up, but Charli only rolls with the coolest peeps in the industry so you already know they're legit. Bump the hot track now and if it tickles your fancy, you can download it for free right here.