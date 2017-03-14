The Dolan Twins Deliver The Gifts That Keep On Giving

December is a very special time of year and not just because of the holidays—it's the month that Grayson and Ethan Dolan were brought into this world to bless us all. Following their big 18th birthday, the boys stopped by the TRL studio to deliver some practical presents. Unfortunately, none of the gifts were for us; the twins handed out surprising gifts to random strangers on the streets of Times Square. Who needs Santa Claus when you could have the Dolan Twins coming down your chimney instead? Watch the boys spread the holiday spirit in the video below.