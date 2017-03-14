Solange Directed SZA's Video For "The Weekend" And I Forgot How To Breathe

"The Weekend" is one of the best tracks on SZA's Ctrl, so it makes sense she would go all out for the accompanying music video. Back in August, fans found out that the singer-songwriter tapped Solange to direct the visual but a release date was nowhere in sight. Needless to say, I was completely out of the loop this morning because I woke up unaware that this dream had become a reality—the video was finally unleashed into the universe. (Seriously, do I even have real friends? This is the kind of news that you ring someone's line about. It's an emergency!)

The least SZA could have done was warn me about it, but I'm sure she's been super busy processing her five Grammy nominations. Now that I'm all caught up, I've watched this video on repeat about a dozen times and I'm completely mesmerized. To be perfectly honest, there's not a lot of action going on here—SZA dances alone on the balcony of an extravagant building, in an abandoned parking garage and some sort of artsy warehouse space somewhere in New Orleans while wearing lingerie and bodysuits—but that's what makes the visual so good. It's extra minimal which speaks volumes to me. It will probably remind you of "Cranes In The Sky," but what's not to like?!

My heart is still racing from being exposed to this pure vision of black girl magic. Watch the beautiful masterpiece unfold below.