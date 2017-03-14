Cassie Taps Kaytranada For "Don't Play It Safe"

Slowly but surely, Cassie is making a comeback. A few months ago, she stopped by TRL to premiere the music video for her G-Eazy-assisted anti-fuccboi anthem "Love A Loser." Today, the R&B singer has dropped another track to close out 2017. "Don't Play It Safe" is a moody collaboration with Canadian producer Kaytranada that hears Cassie giving her boo permission to take control of the situation and make a move already. PSA: Consent is very important, never forget!

Cassie originally featured the song in her self-titled short film that was released back in October. An accompanying music video directed by Life Garland is also reportedly underway. In a recent interview with Ebro Darden, the singer revealed that Kaytranada has worked on a handful of tracks that will be included on her upcoming sophomore album. "Kay and I have been working on this project for a while now," she said in a press release. "I look forward to everyone hearing what we have in store. He just gets me."

Listen to their latest joint effort below.