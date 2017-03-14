EXO's Universe EP Is Finally Here

Photo courtesy of EXO

Normally, most people dread the winter season, but K-pop groups have turned it into one of the most wonderful times of the year with their heartfelt tunes. EXO is closing out 2017 strong with the release of Universe and even if the temperature is chilly outside, these songs will have you feeling warm and tingly on the inside. (I can't be the only one feeling these vibes through my speakers!)

Universe marks EXO's fourth winter-themed EP. It was originally scheduled to come out last week, but was delayed out of respect for the late Kim Jong-hyun. (SHINee shares the same record label as EXO.)

To accompany the long-awaited project, the boy band also dropped a music video for the title track. In the visual, the guys look like they're coming down from a caffeine-induced buzz as they mope around a makeshift café in cozy sweaters, cardigans and trench coats while making various hot beverages. I wish that the baristas at my local coffee shops looked like the members of EXO—the least they can do going forward is play this sentimental rock ballad at ALL times.