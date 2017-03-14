Morning Bop: Get Your Priorities In Check With Yaeji

Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Monday's #MorningBop is "Raingurl" by Yaeji because it's a new year for you to prosper!

While you crank that up, here are seven trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. Camila Cabello's "Never Be The Same" visual will make you cry

    My emotions hit me like a wrecking ball...

  2. Watch Mabel and Not3s in the "My Lover" remix video

    Take me to the carnival!

  3. Ava DuVernay explains the making of JAY-Z's "Family Feud" video

    The legendary director also shared some exclusive behind-the-scenes footage.

  4. Listen to Drake and Lil Wayne's remix of "“Family Feud”

    Hov would be pleased with the rappers' latest collaboration.

  5. Smokepurpp links up with FKI 1st and NAV on "Phone"

    Definitely not a hotline bling type of situation.

  6. Watch Allie X's video for "Casanova" featuring VÉRITÉ

    This canary yellow blazer set is giving me major Cher Horowitz vibes.

  7. Sir Michael Rocks connects with SUICIDEYEAR and Junior Chef on "Bag Emoji"

    All I see are dollar signs everywhere.