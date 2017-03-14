Your daily report on the latest music news

Morning Bop: Get Your Priorities In Check With Yaeji

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Monday's #MorningBop is "Raingurl" by Yaeji because it's a new year for you to prosper!

While you crank that up, here are seven trending news stories to keep tabs on today: