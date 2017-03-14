Morning Bop: Japanese Breakfast Is The Ultimate Soul Food

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Tuesday's #MorningBop is "Everybody Wants To Love You" by Japanese Breakfast because it's a new day to love yourself.
While you crank that up, here are four trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Barack Obama's favorite songs of 2017 were all of ours
Miss you, Barry.
Rich Chigga releases new single "See Me" and changes name to Brian
Yes I now go by “Brian”. I have been planning to do this forever and I’m so happy to finally do it. I was naive & I made a mistake. new year, new beginning, happy new years™️— Brian (@iambrianimanuel) January 1, 2018
Looks like 2018 is off to a great start! Stream the new track now on YouTube.
Earl Sweatshirt announces new music for 2018
new chunes 2018, don't think i wasn't at work— thebe kgositsile (@earlxsweat) December 31, 2017
The rapper hasn't put out a full-length album since 2015's I Don’t Like Shit, I Don’t Go Outside so it's about time!
Troye Sivan hints at new music
❤ HAPPY 2018!! ❤ THANKS FOR STICKING AROUND. NEW MUSIC COMING VERY, VERY SOON. pic.twitter.com/ro9mhFXi58— troye sivan (@troyesivan) January 1, 2018
My heart feels like it's about to explode!