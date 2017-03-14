Photo courtesy of Japanese Breakfast/Facebook

Morning Bop: Japanese Breakfast Is The Ultimate Soul Food

Your daily report on the latest music news

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Tuesday's #MorningBop is "Everybody Wants To Love You" by Japanese Breakfast because it's a new day to love yourself.

While you crank that up, here are four trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. Barack Obama's favorite songs of 2017 were all of ours

    Miss you, Barry.

  2. Rich Chigga releases new single "See Me" and changes name to Brian

    Looks like 2018 is off to a great start! Stream the new track now on YouTube.

  3. Earl Sweatshirt announces new music for 2018

    The rapper hasn't put out a full-length album since 2015's I Don’t Like Shit, I Don’t Go Outside so it's about time!

  4. Troye Sivan hints at new music

    My heart feels like it's about to explode!