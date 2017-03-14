Photo via @thequincat/Instagram

Your daily report on the latest music news

Morning Bop: QUIÑ & Syd Will Guide You Through Any "Sticky Situation"

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Wednesday's #MorningBop is "Sticky Situation" by QUIÑ featuring Syd because it's a sweet tune to prep you for the (hump) day ahead.

While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today: