Photo via @thequincat/Instagram

Morning Bop: QUIÑ & Syd Will Guide You Through Any "Sticky Situation"

Your daily report on the latest music news

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Wednesday's #MorningBop is "Sticky Situation" by QUIÑ featuring Syd because it's a sweet tune to prep you for the (hump) day ahead.

While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. Adamn Killa shares a visual for "650 on my toes"

    The track is featured on his 2017 project I AM ADAMN.

  2. Erykah Badu is featured in Pitchfork's latest episode of Over/Under

    Why doesn't she have her own talk show? This is the content we need AND deserve.

  3. TM88 might have revealed the release date for his collab with Lil Uzi Vert and Southside

    OG M00D

    A post shared by Tm88 (@tm88) on

    According to The FADER, it's slated to drop on January 5...

  4. Listen to Scallop Hotel's new album Sovereign Nose Of (Y​)​our Arrogant Face

    This project comes from Maine-based rapper Milo and is part of a trilogy.

  5. Ski Mask The Slump God releases "Poltergeist"

    The ARNOLDISDEAD and Jimmy Duval-produced track goes OFF.