Morning Bop: QUIÑ & Syd Will Guide You Through Any "Sticky Situation"

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Wednesday's #MorningBop is "Sticky Situation" by QUIÑ featuring Syd because it's a sweet tune to prep you for the (hump) day ahead.
While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Adamn Killa shares a visual for "650 on my toes"
The track is featured on his 2017 project I AM ADAMN.
-
Erykah Badu is featured in Pitchfork's latest episode of Over/Under
Why doesn't she have her own talk show? This is the content we need AND deserve.
-
TM88 might have revealed the release date for his collab with Lil Uzi Vert and Southside
According to The FADER, it's slated to drop on January 5...
-
Listen to Scallop Hotel's new album Sovereign Nose Of (Y)our Arrogant Face
This project comes from Maine-based rapper Milo and is part of a trilogy.
-
Ski Mask The Slump God releases "Poltergeist"
The ARNOLDISDEAD and Jimmy Duval-produced track goes OFF.