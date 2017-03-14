Photo by Elizabeth Lee

Morning Bop: Live Your Best "Alterlife" Like Rina Sawayama

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Thursday's #MorningBop is "Alterlife" by Rina Sawayama because it beams bright with '90s pop perfection which is a recipe for a productive day.

While you crank that up, here are 11 trending news stories to keep tabs on today: