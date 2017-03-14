Photo by Elizabeth Lee

Morning Bop: Live Your Best "Alterlife" Like Rina Sawayama

Your daily report on the latest music news

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Thursday's #MorningBop is "Alterlife" by Rina Sawayama because it beams bright with '90s pop perfection which is a recipe for a productive day.

While you crank that up, here are 11 trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. Watch Cardi B and Bruno Mars are absolutely adorable in their video for "Finesse"

    Cardi B already owns 2018, everyone else can retire early.

  2. CL posts snippets of video for unreleased song

    +

    A post shared by CL (@chaelincl) on

    This queen better return this year!!!

  3. Nicki Minaj and Quavo dropped a visual for "She For Keeps"

    You can bow down to her majesty via Apple Music.

  4. Wolf Alice's remix of Charli XCX and Post Precious's "Don't Delete The Kisses " is mind blowingly good

    Take me to the mosh pit so I can DANCE.

  5. Tyler, the Creator announces release date for the next GOLF le FLEUR drop

    Mark your calendar for January 18, new kicks are on the way!

  6. Mark Ronson & Diplo join forces as Silk City

    The DJ duo will be taking the dance floor by storm all summer long.

  7. Corey Flood casts a shadow of gloom on "Feel Okay"

    The single is fresh off the Philly band's debut EP Wish You Hadn’t which drops on February 23 via Fire Talk Records.

  8. Superorganism shares a visual for "“Everybody Wants To Be Famous"

    The track is featured on the band's forthcoming self-titled album due out on March 2 via Domino.

  9. Erik Phillips releases a charming new single called "Wrong"

    His album One is slated to come out on February 2 via on Joy Void.

  10. Coachella reveals Beyoncé, Eminem and The Weeknd as this year's headliners

    See you in the desert?

  11. The lineup for Governors Ball is also here

    Get ready to ROCK.