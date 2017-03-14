Morning Bop: Live Your Best "Alterlife" Like Rina Sawayama

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Thursday's #MorningBop is "Alterlife" by Rina Sawayama because it beams bright with '90s pop perfection which is a recipe for a productive day.
While you crank that up, here are 11 trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Watch Cardi B and Bruno Mars are absolutely adorable in their video for "Finesse"
Cardi B already owns 2018, everyone else can retire early.
-
CL posts snippets of video for unreleased song
This queen better return this year!!!
-
Nicki Minaj and Quavo dropped a visual for "She For Keeps"
You can bow down to her majesty via Apple Music.
-
Wolf Alice's remix of Charli XCX and Post Precious's "Don't Delete The Kisses " is mind blowingly good
Take me to the mosh pit so I can DANCE.
-
Tyler, the Creator announces release date for the next GOLF le FLEUR drop
GOLF le FLEUR* jan18 pic.twitter.com/eWtZQN1ggw— Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) January 3, 2018
Mark your calendar for January 18, new kicks are on the way!
-
Mark Ronson & Diplo join forces as Silk City
.@Diplo and @MarkRonson's new project Silk City perform at @GovBallNYC this year https://t.co/zC98WUFrWf— Pitchfork (@pitchfork) January 3, 2018
The DJ duo will be taking the dance floor by storm all summer long.
-
Corey Flood casts a shadow of gloom on "Feel Okay"
The single is fresh off the Philly band's debut EP Wish You Hadn’t which drops on February 23 via Fire Talk Records.
-
Superorganism shares a visual for "“Everybody Wants To Be Famous"
The track is featured on the band's forthcoming self-titled album due out on March 2 via Domino.
-
Erik Phillips releases a charming new single called "Wrong"
His album One is slated to come out on February 2 via on Joy Void.
-
Coachella reveals Beyoncé, Eminem and The Weeknd as this year's headliners
January 3, 2018
See you in the desert?
-
The lineup for Governors Ball is also here
New York, we'll see you at @GovBallNYC this June. Tickets available now at https://t.co/mTKp1n47EP pic.twitter.com/nCJryalw3S— Manchester Orchestra (@ManchesterOrch) January 3, 2018
Get ready to ROCK.