Morning Bop: "Rock Your Body" With Some Justin Timberlake

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Friday's #MorningBop is "Rock Your Body" by Justin Timberlake because let's be real, it's all about JT today.
While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
SZA and Kendrick Lamar team up on "All The Stars"
We really don't deserve either of them. This track is fresh off the soundtrack for Black Panther which Kendrick is personally curating and producing alongside TDE CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith! The movie is officially out in theaters on February 16.
-
Sufjan Stevens shares a touching visual for "Mystery of Love"
He specifically made the song for Luca Guadagnino's Call Me By Your Name. If you haven't seen the film by now, there's seriously something very wrong with you.
-
Eminem, The Killers & Jack White to headline Boston Calling
This festival is the perfect mix of rock, R&B and hip-hop!
-
Solange and Kanye West cast in Helmut Lang photo project
HELMUT LANG FANS seen by EXACTITUDES® New York, 2018 Established in 1994, Exactitudes® is an ongoing photographic project by Ari Versluis and Ellie Uyttenbroek focused on documenting underground subcultures and global communities. To celebrate Helmut Lang Re-Edition, @isabellaburley invited Exactitudes® to capture cross-generational Helmut Lang collectors and fans wearing Volumes 1 and 2, marking their first collaboration with a brand. WWW.HELMUTLANG.COM PHOTOGRAPHY Ari Versluis & Ellie Uyttenbroek - Exactitudes® EDITOR-IN-RESIDENCE Isabella Burley CREATIVE ADVISOR Ava Nirui CASTING Danielle Emerson PRODUCTION Mary Turpin
Who should I write out my next paycheck to?
-
CupcakKe's Ephorize album is out now
Is your body ready?