Morning Bop: "Rock Your Body" With Some Justin Timberlake

Your daily report on the latest music news

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Friday's #MorningBop is "Rock Your Body" by Justin Timberlake because let's be real, it's all about JT today.

While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. SZA and Kendrick Lamar team up on "All The Stars"

    We really don't deserve either of them. This track is fresh off the soundtrack for Black Panther which Kendrick is personally curating and producing alongside TDE CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith! The movie is officially out in theaters on February 16.

  2. Sufjan Stevens shares a touching visual for "Mystery of Love"

    He specifically made the song for Luca Guadagnino's Call Me By Your Name. If you haven't seen the film by now, there's seriously something very wrong with you.

  3. Eminem, The Killers & Jack White to headline Boston Calling

    This festival is the perfect mix of rock, R&B and hip-hop!

  4. Solange and Kanye West cast in Helmut Lang photo project

    Who should I write out my next paycheck to?

  5. CupcakKe's Ephorize album is out now

    Tracklist

    A post shared by Marilyn MonHOE (@cupcakkeafreakk) on

    Is your body ready?