SiR Connects With ScHoolboy Q On "Something Foreign"

Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) signee SiR is giving us another taste of what he has to offer with his Jack Begert-directed visual for his Saxon-produced single "Something Foreign." The R&B singer's deep voice floats on the spacey ScHoolboy Q-assisted track as both artists air their grievances about rules that are forced upon them in all aspects of their lives from work to women. In other words, these guys don't play games. Similar to the cover art for the song, the video shows SiR and ScHoolboy Q kicking back and smoking up with some ladies in old-fashioned cars.

SiR previously released his Her Too EP back in February. Details regarding his debut album have yet to be revealed, but at the end of the video he draws attention to January 19, 2018. Save the date and read between the smoke in the moody visual below.