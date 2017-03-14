Beyoncé & Blue Ivy To Star In Jay-Z's "Family Feud" Video

Over the years, we've grown accustomed to Jay-Z recruiting Beyoncé for his various music endeavors. I mean, they are a married couple so it seems like a no-brainer for them to include each other in their work every once in awhile. But in 2016, the world as we knew it was turned upside down when Beyoncé not-so-subtly exposed Jay-Z for his countless infidelities on Lemonade. This year's 4:44 not only served as Jay-Z's confessional for his bad behavior, but also a learning tool for all the tough guys who feared to be open up and be vulnerable.

So far, the accompanying visuals for the album have been really high profile projects that feature some of Hollywood's brightest young stars. The Alan Yang-directed "Moonlight" served as a reimagining of the '90s sitcom Friends starring Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, Hannibal Buress, Keith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson, Jerrod Carmichael and Lil Rey Howard. For “MaNyfaCedGod" and "Adnis," Jay-Z tapped Academy Award winners Lupita Nyong'o and Mahershala Ali.

"Family Feud" is next up on the visual front, but this time it's strictly a family affair with prominent features from both Beyoncé and Blue Ivy. As expected, the video will be released exclusively on TIDAL, but the platform was generous enough to share a teaser with us all. Get a glimpse of the Carters in the video, below.