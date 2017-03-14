Chloe x Halle Share Their Grown-ish Theme Song "Grown"

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

This summer, Chloe x Halle were tapped to star alongside Yara Shahidi in the Black-ish spinoff Grown-ish. This announcement followed the dynamic duo surprise-dropping their Two Of Us mixtape and becoming the face of Ivy Park for the Spring/Summer 2017 campaign. (In case you forgot, they're signed to Beyoncé's label Parkwood Entertainment. No biggie!)

Obviously, the Bailey sisters were destined to do more than what they were probably hired for, so their roles on Grown-ish extend beyond what viewers see on the screen. Today, Chloe x Halle have released "Grown," the official theme song for the show. I, for one, am excited about the fact that theme songs are going to be a thing again and am slightly more hopeful about the future.

Last week, Freeform gave us a preview of the song by sharing the opening sequence for the program. Grown-ish is scheduled to premiere on January 3, 2018 at 8:00pm ET on Freeform. The cast also includes Trevor Jackson and Luka Sabbat. Stream Chloe x Halle's latest single now via TIDAL, Spotify and Apple Music.