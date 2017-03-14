Ring In The New Year With These 18 Bangers

I don't like to speak for others, but I think we can agree that 2017 was like a gigantic dumpster set on fire. However, we're all still here and I believe that is an accomplishment worth celebrating! The end of an era has finally arrived and soon we'll get to start all over yet again. (New year, new you, right?) As per usual, the TRL team has put together a playlist for this holy holiday so you can go out with a bang. With these 18 tracks in rotation, 2018 will be off to a significantly better start!
-
"Tik Tok"- Kesha
This is the ultimate NYE anthem, don't even look at me if you disagree.
-
"Bodak Yellow"- Cardi B
Without a doubt, this was THE song of 2017. It would be wrong to not bump it one last time.
-
"MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)"- BTS
I plan on syncing this track to the ball drop.
-
"Hard Times"- Paramore
2017 was a challenge, but at least we survived!
-
"New Rules"- Dua Lipa
New year, new you, new rules!
-
"Slide"- Calvin Harris feat. Frank Ocean & Migos
The only thing sliding around here will be me on the dance floor.
-
"Get It Right"- Diplo feat. MØ
Everything resets on January 1. What will do you to make this year better than the last?
-
"1 Night"- Mura Masa feat. Charli XCX
Sorry not sorry, but you can't go back—only forward!
-
"Comeback"- Francis and the Lights
It's always valuable to know when to make your exit from the party. Don't let anyone make you feel bad about knowing your limits!
-
"New Year's Eve"- Pale Waves
This one goes out to all the folks that would rather stay home while the ball drops. I celebrate all my fellow introverts.
-
"New Year's Eve"- Mellow Fellow & Floor Cry
Because not everyone gets lucky when the clock strikes 12.
-
"The New Year"- Death Cab For Cutie
You know I had to do it...
-
"Chinese New Year"- SALES
OK, I know that the actual Chinese New Year isn't not until February but it still counts... Sort of. I'm setting a mood, let me live!!!
-
"Same Ol' Mistakes"- Rihanna
Don't try to front—we both know you're guilty of acting all brand-new for the first week of the new year, but then you go right ahead and make the same old mistakes! (Be honest, this cover was the gateway for many of you discovering Tame Impala.)
-
"Broken Clocks"- SZA
Leave all the broken pieces of your heart behind in the past. The future awaits, love.
-
"Glitter"- Tyler, the Creator
If you have someone in your life who makes you feel fireworks inside, be sure to give 'em a smooch at midnight. (With their consent, of course.)
-
"The Way Life Goes"- Lil Uzi Vert
Uzi says it best: "I know it hurts sometimes, but you'll get over it." Move on, you have a new slate of 365 days ahead!
-
"Nights"- Frank Ocean
January 1 is all about new beginnings, make the most of the new year!