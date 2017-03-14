Photo by Photo by Andrew Theodorakis/Getty Images

Ring In The New Year With These 18 Bangers

I don't like to speak for others, but I think we can agree that 2017 was like a gigantic dumpster set on fire. However, we're all still here and I believe that is an accomplishment worth celebrating! The end of an era has finally arrived and soon we'll get to start all over yet again. (New year, new you, right?) As per usual, the TRL team has put together a playlist for this holy holiday so you can go out with a bang. With these 18 tracks in rotation, 2018 will be off to a significantly better start!