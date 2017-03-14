Francis And The Lights Surprise Drops Just For Us

Last night, Francis and the Lights tweeted a very important announcement about releasing a new album today. Thankfully, the moment has finally arrived—an angel of music has delivered Just for Us.

Francis Farewell Starlite hasn't put out a project under his moniker since his 2016 debut album Farewell, Starlite! During that lull, he was busy collaborating with Chance the Rapper, though, so it's not like he was sitting back, wasting time. Back in May, he tapped Jake Schreier to direct a minimal visual for "May I Have This Dance."

In all honesty, there's no better way to end the year than with more Francis and the Lights music in our lives. Beam all the way up and stream Just for Us now via Apple Music and Spotify.