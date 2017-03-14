BØRNS Beckons Lana Del Rey On His New Ballad "God Save Our Young Blood"

Photo courtesy of Interscope

BØRNS, the moniker for Michigan artist Garrett Clark Borns, is starting off 2018 with a hot new single on his hands. “God Save Our Young Blood” is a dreamy collaboration with Lana Del Rey that has both singers begging from the bottom of their hearts for salvation so they can return to paradise. In addition to making a plea for God to pardon their "young blood" and "young love," the singers also ask that we save the birds and the bees. (The threat of global warming and climate change is very real, people!)

The indie-pop ballad is featured on BØRNS' forthcoming sophomore album Blue Madonna. Lana's sister, Chuck Grant photographed all of the visuals for the Tommy English-produced project which is due out on January 12 via Interscope. There's no doubt in my mind that “God Save Our Young Blood” will be the new anthem for Generation Z. Stream the song in full, below.