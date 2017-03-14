Chloe x Halle's "The Kids Are Alright" Is A Celebration Of Youth Culture

Photo courtesy of Chloe x Halle/Facebook

Last week, Chloe x Halle unveiled the official Grown-ish theme song "Grown" in all its glory. And the sister duo is wasting no time as they've already put out another single just three days into the new year. "The Kids Are Alright" fits in similarly with theme of growing up, making it an instant anthem for the youth.

The song is a call-to-action for individuality, a proclamation for all the people who "don't really care about the trends you like to follow" because they're the ones who continue to "bless you with some culture." Furthermore, the sisters' sweet harmonies are words encouragement for young people to dare to dream big—this is the "genius generation" after all. Chloe x Halle are essentially filling a void that's been growing since Supergrass dropped their 1995 hit "Alright."

Chloe x Halle's debut full-length album is expected for release sometime this year on Parkwood Entertainment. Stream their latest single in its entirety, below.