Jorja Smith Is The Ultimate Bond Girl On "Let Me Down"

Photo courtesy of Jorja Smith

English crooner Jorja Smith is back with a heartbreaking ballad that will deeply move every fiber in your being. "Let Me Down" is a sleek collaboration with grime star Stormzy about "meaning very little to someone but being okay with that even though it hurts." Apparently, Jorja was tapping into the mindset of a James Bond theme song when she was working on the track.

"A dream of mine is to write a Bond theme tune. When I am writing music I sometimes envision a video playing alongside," she explained in a press release. "'Let Me Down' does sound quite Bond-y: you can imagine it during a scene when James Bond has gone down into an underground, dimly lit, secret bar and he approaches the Bond girl who is sitting at the bar looking very guilty because she's done something bad and let him down."

Jorja is currently gearing up for a headlining tour in North America, another reason she's made TRL's staff list of artists to keep your eyes (and ears) on in 2018. Stream her latest single in full, below.