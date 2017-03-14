Charlie Puth Will Win You Over With "If You Leave Me Now"

Charlie Puth has been busy gearing up for his Voicenotes Tour with Hailee Steinfeld, but he's still making time on his busy schedule to drop new tunes. Today, the singer-songwriter released "If You Leave Me Now," an uplifting song about the struggle of letting go of a relationship that will heat everyone up from the bomb cyclone. The polished a cappella ballad features R&B legends Boyz II Men so it will really tug at your heart strings.
This is the third single from Charlie's forthcoming sophomore album Voicenotes. Warning: If you live on the east coast, do not listen to this tune while walking outside because there is a strong possibility that you will cry and then your tears will freeze on your face.