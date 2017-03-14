Morning Bop: Stay "Buzzin" With Alina Baraz

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Monday's #MorningBop is "Buzzin" by Alina Baraz because this slow-burning bop will inject some energy into your system.
While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Hudson Mohawke drops new track "Foxy Boxing"
Why yes, it is a banger.
Justin Timberlake shares official tracklist for Man of the Woods
MOTW https://t.co/oydnUMzBE8 pic.twitter.com/24vYbTachJ— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) January 5, 2018
I need this album RIGHT NOW.
Troye Sivan is releasing a new single this week
You can't hear it, but I'm screaming at the top of my lungs.
Conner Youngblood returns with "Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge"
This tranquil tune was created in collaboration with Sustain Music and Nature's Songscape program.
Watch Dream Wife's music video for "Hey Heartbreaker"
This London-based punk trio will rock your world. Their latest single is featured on their self-titled debut album due out on January 26 via Lucky Number.