Reese LAFLARE Drops "They Don't" With PARTYNEXTDOOR & London On Da Track

Photo courtesy of Reese LAFLARE/Twitter

Following the release of Reese LAFLARE's Maybe Later mixtape, the Atlanta rapper has slipped out a hot power collab with PARTYNEXTDOOR and London On Da Track. "They Don't" is a warm track about ignoring any hints of doubt and completely putting your faith in your partner. "They don't believe you, no/ They don't believe in us," sings Reese. "They don't really see it for you/ That ain't love, don't be fooled."

There's also something squeaking in the background: I can't decipher if it's a rocking chair or a mattress spring, but it sounds sexy. Reese tweeted that he decided to upload the song after it leaked: "Since the song is spreading like Nutella on some Bischoff cookies lol .. here is the OFFICIAL Version."

Brush off the bomb cyclone and bump this steamy track right now.