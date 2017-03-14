Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Your daily report on the latest music news

Morning Bop: There's Nothing "Hard To Love" About Jessie Reyez

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Tuesday's #MorningBop is "Hard To Love" by Calvin Harris featuring Jessie Reyez because it's a fire collab that should never ever be slept on.

While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today: