Morning Bop: There's Nothing "Hard To Love" About Jessie Reyez

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Tuesday's #MorningBop is "Hard To Love" by Calvin Harris featuring Jessie Reyez because it's a fire collab that should never ever be slept on.
While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Tinashe teases new music in cryptic tweet
If my life was like a movie I’d need 50 sequels.... pic.twitter.com/VljsFZl8sp— TINASHE (@Tinashe) January 7, 2018
Does this mean that Joyride is finally on the horizon?!
Sonder is featured in the official trailer for Atlanta: Robbin' Season
Can we fast forward to March 1?
P!nk will sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl
I support this 100%.
Watch Soccer Mommy's video for "Your Dog"
Thank me later for introducing you to you new favorite band.
Listen to Bedbug's dreamy bedroom tune "Lilies"
The track is featured on the artist's forthcoming album I’ll Count To Heaven In Years Without Seasons.