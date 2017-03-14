Morning Bop: Hayley Kiyoko Isn't Afraid To Catch "Feelings"

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Wednesday's #MorningBop is "Feelings" by Hayley Kiyoko because it's cool to care.
While you crank that up, here are four trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Hayley Kiyoko unveils the official cover art for her upcoming album
Women are a constant inspiration to me and I want to translate that love and appreciation into physical art, through all my music and imagery. I want to inspire everyone to fearlessly show their power and strength and to celebrate the beauty of the female body in its truest form. So without further ado, I officially present to you my ALBUM COVER for #EXPECTATIONS! #20gayteen #spring
"Curious," the next single off Expectations will be released on January 11.
-
Cassie drops the visual for "Don't Play It Safe"
Next time, I'd like an invitation to this tropical getaway.
-
A new trailer for Black Panther has been released
Tickets are available to pre-order now via Fandango.
-
Eminem, The Killers and Muse to headline Bonnaroo
Your #bonnaroo 2018 lineup! 🚨— Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) January 9, 2018
Tickets on sale FRIDAY at 10am ET!
Check our website for ticket info, tips on planning, and a chance to win VIP tickets: https://t.co/BCAL5CehBc pic.twitter.com/bychepJrBW
June 7 can't come sooner!