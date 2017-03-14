Photo courtesy of Hayley Kiyoko/Twitter

Morning Bop: Hayley Kiyoko Isn't Afraid To Catch "Feelings"

Your daily report on the latest music news

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Wednesday's #MorningBop is "Feelings" by Hayley Kiyoko because it's cool to care.

While you crank that up, here are four trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. Hayley Kiyoko unveils the official cover art for her upcoming album

    "Curious," the next single off Expectations will be released on January 11.

  2. Cassie drops the visual for "Don't Play It Safe"

    Next time, I'd like an invitation to this tropical getaway.

  3. A new trailer for Black Panther has been released

    Tickets are available to pre-order now via Fandango.

  4. Eminem, The Killers and Muse to headline Bonnaroo

    June 7 can't come sooner!