Morning Bop: You Better Remember Tove Styrke's Name After Today

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Thursday's #MorningBop is "Say My Name" by Tove Styrke because it's one of the most underrated bops of all time.
While you crank that up, here are eight trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Jay Som shares new single "Pirouette"
The track is featured on her 7-inch Pirouette due out on January 26.
Lil Skies drops Life of A Dark Rose
Stream the Pennsylvania-bred rapper's mixtape right now.
Watch The Killers' intense video for "Rut"
The Danny Drysdale-directed visual will inspire you to get out of a rut alright.
Life's a beach in Loma's "Relay Runner" visual
The single is fresh off the band's self-titled debut album on February 16 via Sub Pop.
Onra is back with the future funk sounds
Listen to "No Question" featuring Pomrad, the lead single from the producer's forthcoming album Nobody Has To Know due out on February 16 via All City Records.
KAMI's "Payload" video is a SAVEMONEY reunion
Oh hey, Chance the Rapper and Vic Mensa... Didn't see you there!
Cults make a trippy visual for “Right Words” and “Natural State"
Warning: There are bugs crawling all over the place.
Treefort Festival has released the second round of artists on the lineup
Princess Nokia, Jamila Woods, Rituals Of Mine and Milk & Bone will be performing at the annual music festival in Boise, Idaho this March!
Second round of artists playing #treefort2018 COMIN' IN HOT 🔥🔥🔥— Treefort Music Fest (@treefortfest) January 11, 2018
Dive in 👉 https://t.co/LQzN2zcFm2
🎶 "Tomboy" by Princess Nokia