Morning Bop: Hatchie Is "Sure" You'll Have A Great Weekend

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Friday's #MorningBop is "Sure" by Hatchie because dream pop tastes so much better down under! You're welcome for introducing you to your new fave Aussie band.
While you crank that up, here are 10 trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Majid Jordan are karaoke kings in their "Gave Your Love Away" video
The Common Good-directed visual makes karaoke look cool for once.
-
Diplo & MØ show off their dancing moves in the "Get It Right" visual
The cast of Dancing With The Stars is shaking.
-
Future & Young Thug share visual for "All da Smoke"
This marks the first video off their Super Slimey project.
-
Her returns with "We Choose"
Victor Solf will carry on the legacy of the group following the passing of his bandmate Simon Carpentier. HER. will be out on on March 30 via Island Records.
-
Frankie Cosmos shares a sparkly new single called "Jesse"
Vessel track will be released on March 30 via Sub Pop Records.
-
Sunflower Bean releases new single "Crisis Fest"
The single comes straight off the band's sophomore album Twentytwo in Blue due out on March 23 via Mom + Pop.
-
Towkio releases video for "Symphony" featuring Teddy Jackson
The track will be included on his debut album WWW which is slated to drop on February 16 via American Recordings/Republic.
-
Caroline Rose is the queen of the boardwalk in her "Soul No. 5" video
In a press release, Rose explained that the single was inspired by being catcalled. "I find the machismo nature of catcallers kind of hilarious, so I thought it'd be funny to act out the part of a cocky catcaller who in reality isn't all that impressive," she said. "Kind of like ‘No Scrubs’ by TLC.” The track is featured on the DIY rocker's forthcoming sophomore album LONER due out on February 23 via New West.
-
Listen to Yangze's bouncy single "R U"
Danish pop is the best pop.
-
Arctic Monkeys, Kendrick Lamar, The Killers & Eminem to headline Firefly Festival
The Woodlands are calling 🌳🌲☀️— Firefly Festival (@LiveAtFirefly) January 11, 2018
Passes on sale Friday, 1/12 at 10am ET. Special one-day pricing available Friday only till 11:59pm ET! pic.twitter.com/O4ZPLdgLwy
Tickets for the three-day adventure go on sale at 10:00am ET!