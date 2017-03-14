Justine Skye Brought Her Purple Unicorn Magic To TRL

As you know, TRL has been on a winter break. Today, your favorite program is back and breaking in the new year with a very special guest—Justine Skye. The Roc Nation-signed singer-songwriter blessed the TRL studio with her presence to tell us EVERYTHING about herself from her nickname to her debut album. Justine was also joined by Den Of Thieves stars O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Pablo Schreiber.

Things started to get a little heated when everyone started talking about what they look for in relationships, but Justine managed to shift the mood when she previewed a clip from her music video for "Heaven." The track is featured on her forthcoming album Ultraviolet which is slated to drop on January 19 via Roc Nation. She also told us what really goes on behind the scenes of some of her most iconic photos on Instagram.

During her appearance on the show, Justine also reflected on her bold decision to take a knee while she sang the National Anthem at a Brooklyn Nets game back in October. "With everything that was happening in the media regarding taking a knee, I just felt like if ever there was a time for me to show that I am a part of this movement to make my voice be heard it was this," she said. "People think that taking a knee is disrespectful, I feel like it's showing the most respect. You're taking a knee for the fallen soldiers and your brothers and sisters who have died for no reason. That's exactly why I did it."

After DC and O'Shea re-enacted an iconic scene from the 1995 film Friday, Justine shut the show down with a sizzling performance of her single "Don't Think About It."