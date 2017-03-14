Troye Sivan Returns With Dazzling New Single "My My My!"

Following the release of Blue Neighbourhood, Troye Sivan has been pretty quiet on the music front. The success of his debut album opened even more doors for the 22-year-old, like his upcoming role in the film Boy Erased. But Troye is FINALLY blessing our ears with new music: "My My My!" marks his first single in two years and it's 100% a comeback moment worth waiting for. In a press release, Troye explained how the song is about liberation, freedom and love.

"Throw all inhibition to the wind, be present in your body, love wholeheartedly, move the way you've always wanted to, and dance the way you feel—hopefully even to this song," he said.

Troye is front and center dancing his heart out in the accompanying visual directed by Grant Singer, giving us major '80s vibes with his wet hair, ripped jeans and trench coat looks. You know it's an epic return because (1) the music video is shot in black-and-white and (2) there's a seizure warning. About halfway through the production, some saturation starts to filter through the smoky air and Troye is joined in an abandoned factory by a bunch of fit, shirtless men. It's a sexy scene to say the least!

Behold the glorious Aussie pop star in the video below.