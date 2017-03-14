Lil Xan and Tyra Banks Have Way More In Common Than You Think

Photo by Zach Dilgard/Getty Images/MTV

TRL was extra lit today because America's Next Top Model host Tyra Banks and Lil Xan dropped by the studio. Believe it or not, the two stars actually have something in common and no, it's not just being famous. Both of them bonded over their passion for photography, snacks and burping.

Tyra couldn't stop touching Lil Xan's face and honestly, I don't blame her because I am also fascinated by his tattoos. She even referred to Mike Tyson as the Martin Luther King Jr. of face tats. I swear, it really happened!

Tyra was feeling so comfortable with hosts DC Young Fly and Tamara Dhia that she spilled a major secret: She hasn't been following Cardi B on Instagram. Apparently, if someone wants a follow from Tyra they have to "drop to their knees when I walk into a room," which was DC Young Fly's exact reaction. Lil Xan has slightly lower expectations from his fans. "If you can get my tattoos just right, you can get a follow back," he said.

During the show, Nilsa and Aimee from Floribama Shore called in to talk what went down in last night's season finale. Tyra also chimed in and shared some of her personal experiences with body shaming. Obviously, we had to talk to her about the evolution of modeling as it pertains to the rise of social media. Tyra also gave us a sneak peek of the new season of ANTM premiering tonight on VH1 at 8:00pm ET. Lil Xan was eager to talk about the highlights of his career, why Mac Miller is his biggest inspiration and how he accidentally started a riot in his hometown.

At one point, a fan asked Tyra to teach Lil Xan how to smize and it was a truly remarkable moment. My words won't do it justice, so please watch this video instead:

After commenting on the recent shift of rappers pledging to stop doing drugs, Lil Xan gifted a fan two tickets to his sold-out show at Highline Ballroom. Those of us who couldn't snag tickets in time were in lucky because he treated the audience to an intimate performance of his hit single "Betrayed." Watch Lil Xan make his live television debut below and tune into TRL tomorrow at 4:00pm ET for Sofi Tukker!