Sofi Tukker Literally Brought Their Best Friends To TRL

Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images/MTV

Anyone who keeps up with the latest Apple updates probably remembers the moment they discovered Sofi Tukker in an Apple Watch commercial in 2015. The New York-based dance duo is made up of college BFFs Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern, a vibrant pair of twenty-somethings that look like pixilated characters up close. For their special appearance on TRL, the band was joined by The Challenge veteran Johnny Bananas. As the lineup implies, it was a pretty wild time.

After talking about a range of trending topics and playing a round of mystery questions, Sofi Tukker closed out the show with a dope performance of their latest single "Best Friend," but they didn't have to do it alone—NERVO and The Knocks came out to perform with them and it was INSANE. The track has been streamed more than 11 million times on Spotify since it dropped in September and was even featured in an iPhone X ad. Scroll down and watch the duo do their thing.

