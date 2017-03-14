Hayley Kiyoko Premieres “Curious” Visual On TRL

Photo by Kristen Maldonado/MTV

We're only 11 days into 2018, but Hayley Kiyoko is already making big moves. The emerging pop star recently unveiled the cover for her debut album Expectations, a powerful image that she hopes will "inspire everyone to fearlessly show their power and strength and to celebrate the beauty of the female body in its truest form."

Following the announcement, the TRL alum returned to the studio to premiere the music video for her newly released single "Curious." In a press release, Hayley described the slinky song as a self-respect anthem about "knowing when to walk away when someone you care about is playing games."

While she was on the show, Hayley confessed that she's constantly getting her heart broken. "It's kind of like a game," she shrugged. Speaking of games, the singer-songwriter was also sent to the hot seat to play a mock dating game with three of her biggest fans. Instead of picking a winner at the end, Hayley decided to give them all tickets to her next concert in New York!

