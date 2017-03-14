Aux Cord: You're Invited To Sofi Tukker's World Party

Welcome to AUX CORD, TRL’s weekly playlist feature celebrating the latest and greatest in music. Each week, someone in the TRL orbit will be providing you with a completely custom playlist starring their current sonic faves. This week, TRL alums Sofi Tukker are highlighting great bands from around the world because "vibes transcend borders." Here are some of their faves below, in their own words. Welcome to the WORLD PARTY!
"Alala"- Populous
Such a jam by this Italian artist.
"Pa' Mayté"- Carlos Vives
Just got introduced to this artist by our Colombian sound guy and we are obsessed.
"Fogo"- Garmiani & Julimar Santos
This Brazilian jam hits hard.
"Força Força (Branko Edit)"- Batuk
This mix between Branko and Batuk's styles is amazing. Portuguese meets South Africa meets everywhere.
"Internacionales"- Bomba Estéreo
Also Colombian and good friends of ours, this song is all about the world vibes.
"Spoiler"- Baloji
One of our favorites by this Belgian-Congolese rapper.
"Be Mine"- Ofenbach
This is a TUNE. These guys are from Paris.