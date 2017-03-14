Aux Cord: You're Invited To Sofi Tukker's World Party

Photo courtesy of Sofi Tukker

Welcome to AUX CORD, TRL’s weekly playlist feature celebrating the latest and greatest in music. Each week, someone in the TRL orbit will be providing you with a completely custom playlist starring their current sonic faves. This week, TRL alums Sofi Tukker are highlighting great bands from around the world because "vibes transcend borders." Here are some of their faves below, in their own words. Welcome to the WORLD PARTY!