Kali Uchis' New Single “After The Storm” Is A Beautiful Ode To Growth

Photo courtesy of Kalis Uchis

Colombian R&B singer-songwriter Kali Uchis has re-emerged with a another single fresh from her upcoming album. "After the Storm" is a funky slice of paradise that sees Kali romanticizing the process of growing pains as depicted in the soul-driven chorus: "But we've been struggling endless days / Someday we'll find the love / 'Cause after the storm's / When the flowers bloom."

The BADBADNOTGOOD-produced track features Tyler, the Creator and OG funk legend Bootsy Collins. Kali has collaborated with Tyler several times on his tracks "See You Again," "November," "Fucking Young/Perfect," "Find Your Wings" and "Yellow." He also produced a few songs on her 2015 album Por Vida alongside BADBADNOTGOOD and Kaytranada.

Stream the song in full below.