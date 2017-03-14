Lana Del Rey & BØRNS Are Back At It Again With “Blue Madonna”

Photo by Chuck Grant

If I had to go the rest of my life listening to nothing but dreamy BØRNS and Lana Del Rey duets, I would be content with my entire existence. Their latest collaboration is the title track for BØRNS' newly released album Blue Madonna. This time, their airy voices float above a steady beat as they sing about admiring a lover from afar.

Without a doubt, the best part about the song is all the rich metaphors sprinkled within the lyrics. Have you ever been described as "hotter than a blueberry flame" or "cooler than a strawberry shake"? I didn't think so!

Blue Madonna is out now via Interscope. Stream the record in full below.