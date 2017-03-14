Morning Bop: Start The Week Off Fresh With Flume & Disclosure

Your daily report on the latest music news

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Monday's #MorningBop is Flume's remix of "You & Me" by Disclosure because it's the perfect banger to end your three day weekend on.

While you crank that up, here are four trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. Ryan Hemsworth recruits NewAgeMuzik on “Four Seasons”

    The Canadian producer describes this collab as "winter heart" and that is honestly the most accurate statement.

  2. Sofi Tukker and Billie Eilish collide on this remix of “COPYCAT”

    So many faves on the same track, I can't handle it!

  3. Rhye channels their inner Sade on "Song For You"

    Take my heart right out of my chest why don't you! Blood officially drops on February 2 via Loma Vista Recordings.

  4. Enrique Iglesias shares a sexy visual for "EL BAÑO" featuring Bad Bunny

    If you don't mind, I'll be excusing myself to the bathroom...