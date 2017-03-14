9 Artists That Channel The Spirit Of Sade

Photo by B. Gomer/Express/Getty Images

Today marks the 58th birthday of the one, the only, Sade Adu. Thirty-four years ago, the Nigerian-British singer and her band established the foundation that would shape the future of R&B as we know it with the release of their debut album Diamond Life. In honor of this living legend, we picked nine emerging artists that channel the goddess of music herself. If they play their cards right, they may also achieve the status of becoming a timeless icon! Scroll down and get familiar with them all.