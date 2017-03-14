9 Artists That Channel The Spirit Of Sade

Today marks the 58th birthday of the one, the only, Sade Adu. Thirty-four years ago, the Nigerian-British singer and her band established the foundation that would shape the future of R&B as we know it with the release of their debut album Diamond Life. In honor of this living legend, we picked nine emerging artists that channel the goddess of music herself. If they play their cards right, they may also achieve the status of becoming a timeless icon! Scroll down and get familiar with them all.
NIIA
This Wyclef Jean-approved singer has been making waves since 2014, slowly building up for her big breakout moment in 2017 with her debut album I. If you can't already tell, the best is yet to come from this one.
Sabrina Claudio
The TRL fam is no stranger to this breakout R&B star. Last year, the Miami singer-songwriter grabbed our attention with her About Time project. If you haven't been listening, get ready to not stop because there's no cure to get her gorgeous voice out of your head.
Snoh Aalegra
This Swedish singer is beloved by versatile artists like Drake ("Do Not Disturb"), Vince Staples ("Señorita"), Vic Mensa ("You Keep Me Waiting"), Logic ("Sometimes") and Common ("Hustle Harder") so she's already held in high regards within the industry. Last year, she dropped a sensational album titled FEELS and that's honestly the best way to describe its impact on the listener.
Rhye
The Michael Milosh-fronted group has been making some of the most sensual and seductive R&B music we've heard in recent years. Their tender tracks are easy on the ears and capture the essence of romance in a world that focuses more on obtaining lust rather than love. It might even cure you from sadness and make you believe in the power of love! Rhye's sophomore album Blood drops on February 2 via Loma Vista Recordings.
Amber Mark
The narrative of this New Yorker is filled with sweet sorrow based on her 3:33am EP. Through her soulful tunes, the 23-year-old shows that there's beauty within the sadness and that even the darkest of times are capable of being overcome. Her voice is like a bright, guiding light that uplifts you.
Shy Girls
Dan Vidmar emerged at the peak of the PBR&B era, but over the years he's proved that Shy Girls is meant to last with a batch of ballads that tug hard on your heart strings. The Portland-based singer-songwriter made his mark with 2013's Timeshare which was followed by 2015's 4wz that features collaborations with Rome Fortune, Tei Shei and Junglepussy. Last year, he returned with the release of his debut full-length album Salt.
Kacy Hill
This G.O.O.D. Music signee put everyone on notice back in 2015 with her single "Shades Of Blue" off the Bloo EP. Her outstanding debut album Like A Woman serves as an empowering tool for modern women to explore their own experiences with sexuality, femininity, vulnerability and growth.
Joyce Wrice
This Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter makes music that is all about paying homage to her R&B roots. If you follow Rejjie Snow, you probably remember hearing her on the track "Get It" off his The Moon & You mixtape.
Connie Constance
This twenty-something soul singer has been blowing listeners away with her raspy voice across the pond for quite some time now. She originally comes from a dance background, but music has proven to be the best creative form for her to express herself. We're still waiting for an official full-length project from the rising star, but for now dive into her Boring Connie EP.