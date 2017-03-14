Morning Bop: This Sure Sure Song Will Make Your Entire Day

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Tuesday's #MorningBop is "Koreatown" by Sure Sure because it's three and a half minutes of pure sunshine.
While you crank that up, here are four trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
Migos to release Culture II on January 26
C U L T U R E I I 👀 pic.twitter.com/pbXJxNB9Am— MIGOS™ (@Migos) January 16, 2018
The Lord has finally answered my prayers!!!
Dua Lipa makes history at the BRIT Awards
The pop star is the first woman to rack up five nominations. View the entire list of nominees here.
AObeats taps SATICA and SAKIMA for "The Wave"
Pretty sure this is the best collab of the week, but you tell me!
CupcakKe's "Duck Duck Goose" video is 100% NSFW
...but it deserves to be shared! Power to the queen.