Morning Bop: Channel Your Inner FKA Twigs In Everything That You Do

Wednesday's #MorningBop is "Two Weeks" by FKA twigs
While you crank that up, here are seven trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
A$AP Ferg goes back to his roots on "Family"
Stay striving, Ferg.
Bleachers shares new single “Alfie’s Song (Not So Typical Love Song)”
Jack Antonoff has been tapped to executive produce the soundtrack for the Greg Berlanti -directed film Love, Simon. (Troye Sivan, Khalid, Normani and MØ are all confirmed on the official soundtrack!) The movie hits theaters nationwide on March 16.
Charlotte Day Wilson announces debut album Stone Woman
Excited to announce my next project, Stone Woman, out February 23rd 🖤 pic.twitter.com/0Mhu14rOKq— Charlotte Day Wilson (@cdaydreamz) January 16, 2018
The record will be released on February 23.
Hippo Campus shares a cute animated visual for "buttercup"
The track is featured on the indie rock band's 2017 album landmark.
Lucy Dacus unveils a visual for "Addictions"
The track is featured on her Historian album due out on March 2 via Matador Records.
Cousin Stizz releases video for "Lambo"
The Boston rapper keeps it lowkey in his latest visual.
Young Thug pays homage to Martin Luther King Jr. on new song "MLK"
RIP to an icon.