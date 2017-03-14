Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Morning Bop: Have A Groovy Day Amandla Style

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Thursday's #MorningBop is "Let My Baby Stay" by Amandla Stenberg because it's a smooth groove.

While you crank that up, here are eight trending news stories to keep tabs on today:

  1. Starchild & The New Romantic releases "Language"

    The single is the title track off his forthcoming album due out on February 23 via Ghostly.

  2. Justin Timberlake drops "Supplies"

    This man of the woods is very complex!

  3. Tyler, the Creator new GOLF le FLEUR* x Converse kicks for Spring 2018

    Golf le Fleur* x Converse. New Colors. Coming January 18.

    The collection drops on January 18 via Converse and Golf Wang.

  4. Katy Perry unveils Katy Kat Gloss line for CoverGirl

    All 12 shades are available to purchase now.

  5. Tee Grizzley launches "Mr. Grizzley's Magic Wraith" with WeBuyGold

    The animated series stars airs every Wednesday for the next six weeks.

  6. Young Fathers set the bar high with "In My View"

    The track is fresh off the Scottish group's Cocoa Sugar album which is slated to drop on March 9.

  7. Listen to Hanna Benn's new single "Light Body"

    The Atlanta-based singer-songwriter will release her DIVIDE EP on January 19.

  8. Martyn Bootyspoon announces the release of his debut EP

    Silk Eternity arrives on Valentine's Day!