Morning Bop: Have A Groovy Day Amandla Style

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Thursday's #MorningBop is "Let My Baby Stay" by Amandla Stenberg because it's a smooth groove.
While you crank that up, here are eight trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
-
Starchild & The New Romantic releases "Language"
The single is the title track off his forthcoming album due out on February 23 via Ghostly.
-
Justin Timberlake drops "Supplies"
This man of the woods is very complex!
-
Tyler, the Creator new GOLF le FLEUR* x Converse kicks for Spring 2018
The collection drops on January 18 via Converse and Golf Wang.
-
Katy Perry unveils Katy Kat Gloss line for CoverGirl
KITTENS! #KatyKatGloss 💄my NEW line w/ @COVERGIRL is HERE! This isn't that 90s gloss that ur hair would get stuck in. It's rich & moisturizing for GLAM ☀️ or 🌙✨ all packaged up in a 🐱kitty🐱 cap! Collect all 12 shades @ultabeauty now & LMK your favs! https://t.co/GIncitGwlu pic.twitter.com/bf7dIsy9ag— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 16, 2018
All 12 shades are available to purchase now.
-
Tee Grizzley launches "Mr. Grizzley's Magic Wraith" with WeBuyGold
The animated series stars airs every Wednesday for the next six weeks.
-
Young Fathers set the bar high with "In My View"
The track is fresh off the Scottish group's Cocoa Sugar album which is slated to drop on March 9.
-
Listen to Hanna Benn's new single "Light Body"
The Atlanta-based singer-songwriter will release her DIVIDE EP on January 19.
-
Martyn Bootyspoon announces the release of his debut EP
My debut EP Silk Eternity is out on Fractal Fantasy Feb. 14th bc I luh y'all ✨ pic.twitter.com/BWWyUK46G3— Martyn Bootyspoon (@mbootyspoon) January 17, 2018
Silk Eternity arrives on Valentine's Day!