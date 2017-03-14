Morning Bop: Let LIZ Take You Back To The 2000s

Welcome to Morning Bop: each AM, we'll be providing you with a blast of the latest music news headlines along with the perfect song you need to start your day. Friday's #MorningBop is "U Over Them" by LIZ because it's an underrated bop.
While you crank that up, here are five trending news stories to keep tabs on today:
pnkblnkt unleashes "Sky"
Remember to lift your head up!
Hinds returns with "New For You"
The single is straight off their sophomore album I Don't Run due out on April 6 via Mom + Pop.
Georgia Nott makes her debut as The Venus Project with "Won't Hurt"
The BROODS member has launched an all-female collaborative passion project.
Anik Khan shares a video for "Habibi"
The Bangladeshi rapper goes back to his Queens roots in this tasty visual.
Everything Is Recorded to feature Sampha, Ibeyi, Damon Albarn and more on his debut album
The XL Recordings co-founder will release the collaborative project on February 16.