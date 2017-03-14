Watch Drake Bell & Tee Grizzley Touch Down At The TRL Studio

Photo by Kristen Maldonado/MTV

Guests were flooding in and out of the TRL studio for today's jam-packed episode. Tee Grizzley came through to talk about his rise to rap stardom and getting support from celebrities like JAY-Z and LeBron James. When Drake Bell rolled through, DC Young Fly obviously had to greet him with his signature "hug me brother" hug from Drake & Josh!

Bell has a unique history with TRL so he was really excited to be back on the show. "'TRL' was my childhood," he said.

Just when you thought the couch couldn't get more crowded, MTV's Siesta Key stars Juliet Porter and Brandon Gomes also dropped by to talk about what fans can expect on the next season which just so happens to be premiering tonight at 10pm ET.

After playing a quick game of pong, Bell handed out vinyls of his new album Honest to everyone in the audience and talked about an upcoming project with Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo. He also opened up about his complicated friendship with Josh Peck and whether or not he would be invited to his wedding.

Tee Grizzley closed the show with a performance of his hit single "Win." Tune into TRL tomorrow at 4:00pm ET for DJ Premier, A$AP Ferg, Black Eyed Peas and Craig David!