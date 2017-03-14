Black Eyed Peas Explain The Powerful Message Behind "Street Livin'"

Photo by Kristen Maldonado/MTV

Last week, Black Eyed Peas marked their return with their new single "Street Livin'" from their graphic novel Masters of The Sun. Through the accompanying visual, the group makes a call-to-action for people to start engaging in conversations around issues like police brutality, prison reform, gun reform and immigration.

During their recent appearance on TRL, Black Eyed Peas elaborated on the intention behind the video and why they decided to return now. "We felt like we needed to let people know what the political climate of the U.S. and what's going on in the world. It was a direct reflection of all the work that we had been putting in individually," said Taboo. "All the work that we had been putting in we just came back and we wanted to do something to join a bigger fight."

The group also talked about the process of transitioning into the comic book world, bringing hip-hop to Marvel and their upcoming plans for Sundance Film Festival. Throughout the episode, Black Eyed Peas was joined by Craig David and A$AP Ferg as well.