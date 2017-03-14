Cashmere Cat, Major Lazer & Tory Lanez Sample Palmistry On “Miss You”

Photo by Masahiro Shimazaki

Last year, Cashmere Cat made a big splash with the long-awaited release of his debut full-length album 9. The project was stacked with features from some of our faves like Camila Cabello, MØ, Kehlani, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Kacy Hill and Francis and the Lights. Now, the Norwegian producer is back to break your heart with another banger called "Miss You," which features Major Lazer and Tory Lanez. The song is co-written by Benny Blanco and Ed Sheeran and samples Palmistry's breakout single "Lifted" off his PAGAN album.

The accompanying lyric video for the buoyant tune is filmed from the window seat of an airplane as the sun rises, really amplifying the song's sense of longing. Catch Cashmere Cat and MØ on the road in North America for their co-headlining MEØW tour. Stream the track in full below.