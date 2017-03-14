Rejjie Snow, Aminé & Kaytranada Make Musical Magic On "Egyptian Luvr"

Photo by Alexandra Gavillet

Last month, Rejjie Snow woke us from a cold and barren winter slumber with the silky smooth single "Milk & Honey." Today, the Irish rapper quietly dropped "Edyptian Luvr," the lead single off his debut album Dear Annie. The groovy song is a collaboration with Aminé and Kaytranada who naturally crank up the chill factor. Later on, Dana Williams comes in with some sweet vocals on the hook as well.

"Tomorrow isn’t promised and we learn this the hard way," he told The FADER. "In this song, I was in my last moments telling my girl how much I love her, and thank you for this journey we rode. My album has lots of different feelings: I wanted it to feel like you’re slowing dying and losing your mind throughout.”

Dear Annie is officially out on February 16 via Honeymoon/300 Entertainment. Stream the track right now below.