ABRA Calls The Shots On Her Cheeky New Single "B.R.A.T."

Photo by Tyler Mitchell via Matador Records

Atlanta-based artist ABRA is re-introducing herself with a mellow tune called "B.R.A.T." On the lowkey Father-produced track, she playfully declares "I'm doing what I wanna do and you can't tell me $#!t." ABRA hasn't put out a new project since she dropped the Princess EP in 2016 via True Panther, but this song picks up where her Adult Swim Singles Program 2017 releases "Bacardi" and "Novacane" left off.

You'll soon be able to catch ABRA on the big screen when she makes her acting debut in the Sam Levinson-directed thriller Assassination Nation. Hari Nef, Suki Waterhouse, Bill Skarsgård and Bella Thorne also star in the film, slated for release sometime this year. Stream ABRA's latest offering below.