PRETTYMUCH Returns To TRL To Perform "No More"

Photo by Kristen Maldonado/MTV

Last year, TRL converted its entire studio audience into PRETTYMUCH stans with the boy band's first appearance on the show. Over time, that love has quadrupled, so you can guess that I was full-on fangirling for this visit. For their EPIC return, the boys were joined by an all-star roster of guests including Darren Criss, Fall Out Boy and the cast of RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars as well. Only the best for my presidents!

As always, the show was all fun and games! After laughing about cozy clothes, collaborations, hobbit feet and pedicures with Darren, the boys took a break so the actor could play a round of The Third Degree. Toward the end, Austin was tapped to take over for DC Young Fly as the head detective and grilled Darren about his killer instincts. (If this whole boy band thing doesn't work out, he should definitely consider working for the FBI.)

Even under pressure, PRETTYMUCH wouldn't reveal the release date of their forthcoming debut album, but promised that it's coming "very, very soon" in 2018. (Hold 'em to it, BEANZ!!!) I'm a total sucker for "Open Arms," but seeing the boys perform "No More" live on television for the first time ever was literally LIFE-CHANGING. Before all the FOMO sets in, watch PRETTYMUCH's set in the video below.

